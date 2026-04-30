One injured after crash near 215 and Sahara Avenue following attempted traffic stop

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred this afternoon.

According to LVMPD, dispatch was notified around 1:55 p.m. of a man battering a woman inside of a vehicle near the 12700 block of Blue Diamond Road.

Upon locating the vehicle in question, LVMPD officers tried to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle took off, and later crashed near the 215 and Sahara Avenue.

According to police, "the suspect fled the scene and is currently outstanding." The woman involved was hospitalized and is in unknown condition.

LVMPD advises motorists to avoid the area, as the scene is still active and impacting traffic.