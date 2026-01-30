Jury finds 'Dances with Wolves' actor Nathan Chasing Horse guilty of 13 sex crimes charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "Guilty."

That's what was read 13 times after a verdict was reached in the trial of Nathan Chasing Horse.

It came after nearly nine hours of deliberations over two days in the trial nearly three years in the making.

WATCH the full reading of the verdict here:

FULL VERDICT READING: Jury finds Nathan Chasing Horse guilty of multiple sex crimes

The "Dances with Wolves" actor faced 21 charges in total, but a jury did not find enough evidence to convict him of the charges of kidnapping, five sexual assault charges, the use of a minor to produce pornography, and possession of the visual presentation depicting sexual conduct of a child.

Chasing Horse was arrested in early 2023 on charges of sex trafficking, sexual assault of a child, and child abuse.

Police described Chasing Horse as the leader of a cult known as "The Circle" whose followers believed he could commune with spirits. He built a reputation for himself among Native tribes across the U.S. and Canada as a "Medicine Man" who could perform healing ceremonies.

Police say he abused that position to physically and sexually assault Indigenous girls over the span of approximately two decades.

The crimes, police said, span multiple states including South Dakota, Montana and Nevada, where he has lived for about a decade.

Deliberations began Thursday at 10 a.m. after six days of testimony and hours of closing arguments.

During the trial, jurors heard from nearly 20 prosecution witnesses, including women Chasing Horse is accused of abusing.

"For almost 20 years, this man spun a web of abuse — and these victims were caught in it," a prosecutor said.

Defense attorney Craig Mueller pushed back, challenging the credibility of the witnesses and pointing jurors to what he called gaps in the evidence. He told jurors there were no eyewitnesses, no DNA, and no physical evidence, arguing the state did not prove its case.

"We don't need to spend hours explaining years of hurt feelings to get to the truth of this case. This case is actually very simple. All the evidence from that witness stand points to one verdict — not guilty," Mueller said.

Chasing Horse is set to return to court on March 11. Before adjourning, his defense attorney did tell the court they plan to request a new trial.