Actor accused of abusing girls through spiritual 'cult' to appear in court

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monday morning, "Dances with Wolves" actor Nathan Chasing Horse, who's accused of sexually abusing Indigenous girls over a period of two decades through an alleged spiritual "cult," is expected to appear in court once again.

Chasing Horse faces charges of sex trafficking, sexual assault of a child, and child abuse. He was arrested on Tuesday near the North Las Vegas home that police allege he shared with six "wives."

He previously appeared in North Las Vegas Justice Court on Thursday. It was a quick hearing because his public defenders requested a detention hearing be held. Judge Belinda T. Harris scheduled that hearing for Monday at 8:30 a.m.

Prosecutors will have to present evidence to justify keeping Chasing Horse in custody without bail. Part of that evidence is expected to include bringing in several of the women interviewed by police in this case, along with detectives and federal agents to speak.

In a 53-page arrest report obtained by KTNV, police described Chasing Horse as the leader of a cult known as "The Circle" whose followers believed he could commune with spirits. He built a reputation for himself among Native tribes across the U.S. and Canada as a "Medicine Man" who could perform healing ceremonies.

Police say he abused that position to physically and sexually assault Indigenous girls over the span of approximately two decades.

Some of Chasing Horse's relatives may also testify on his behalf at Monday morning's hearing. They were in court last week to show support for the former actor.

