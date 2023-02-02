Watch: Actor accused of child sex abuse, sex trafficking appears in court

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nathan Chasing Horse, the "Dances with Wolves" actor facing allegations of child sex assault, sex trafficking, and sexual assault, faced a Nevada judge for the first time on Thursday morning.

Chasing Horse was arrested Tuesday night as law enforcement officers raided his North Las Vegas home for evidence.

In an arrest report obtained by KTNV, investigators laid out witness statements and evidence that they say shows Chasing Horse used his position of spiritual authority in his Native community to "groom" underage girls over a period of nearly two decades.

Multiple people interviewed by law enforcement identified Chasing Horse as the central figure in a cult-like spiritual group called "The Circle," according to the report.

Investigators allege Chasing Horse used his position to gain trust with vulnerable women — particularly single mothers — in order to "groom" their children into becoming his spiritual "wives."

Several of these women, who lived with Chasing Horse at his North Las Vegas residence, told police they were repeatedly raped as teens, physically abused, and drugged. At least two of them told police they were raped by other men at the direction of Chasing Horse, and alleged others of his "wives" experienced the same.

Based on evidence recovered during a search warrant executed at the home, investigators say there may be probable cause to charge Chasing Horse with additional crimes.

Women and girls in multiple U.S. states and Canada reported Chasing Horse to law enforcement. In the report, police say they have a case for at least three accounts of sexual abuse in Clark County. They believe additional victims may come forward as the case unfolds.