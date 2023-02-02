Arrest report alleges actor Nathan Chasing Horse 'abused his power' to rape underage girls

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Explosive new details are emerging in the arrest of actor Nathan Chasing Horse in North Las Vegas.

The investigation culminated in a raid of Chasing Horse's home in North Las Vegas on Tuesday night. A months-long investigation by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives led them to accuse Chasing Horse of being a serial sexual predator with alleged crimes in two countries and multiple U.S. states.

An arrest report obtained by KTNV lays out 53 pages of allegations that Chasing Horse sexually abused multiple minor children.

According to the report, Metro police detectives first learned of the allegations against Chasing Horse when they got a call from Royal Canadian Mounted Police alerting them that he was suspected of sexual assault.

That kicked off a joint investigation involving Metro, the FBI, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and tribal police in other states.

Detectives say that investigation revealed Chasing Horse had "abused his power and spiritual influence" by posing as a "Holy Man" or "Medicine Man" to groom vulnerable Indigenous girls into sexual relationships over the course of nearly two decades.

Nizhoni Widehat with the Native Voters Alliance tells KTNV that to further exploit a culture that's been systematically erased for centuries this way makes these accusations particularly hard to handle.

"I'll never get to do certain dances or know how to wear these things. These things that should be me are gone, and this guy is using them as a way to keep people. To trap people. To steal them. And his own people, even. It's a heinous crime," Widehat said.

Detectives say a large portion of Chasing Horse's alleged sexual abuse and trafficking happened within what they described as a "cult" that began in South Dakota, called "The Circle." Police say Chasing Horse served as the head of this alleged cult.

For now, Metro police say they've confirmed at least three victims in this case, but they believe more will come forward with news of Chasing Horse's arrest.

Detectives write that Chasing Horse "has long been accused of sexual assault of minor Indigenous girls, sex trafficking, and spiritual abuse."

Through interviews with multiple women, Metro police lay out allegations that Chasing Horse "groomed" young girls into becoming his spiritual wives. He allegedly lived with multiple of these women in his North Las Vegas home. Several of these women, in interviews with police, alleged Chasing Horse sexually trafficked them, drugged them with high concentrations of THC referred to as "Phoenix Tears," and physically abused them.

Detectives note that Chasing Horse's alleged "wives" do not appear to have been legally married to him — rather they were instructed to change their last names to Chasing Horse to "symbolize" being married to him.

Multiple women alleged they met Chasing Horse as children. Similar details were described in multiple police interviews, revealing what police described as a pattern of grooming behavior.

One woman alleges Chasing Horse raped her when she was 14 years old under the guise of communing with spirits to cure her mother's illness. She told police Chasing Horse recorded sex acts with her on a cell phone "approximately 20 times." After her 16th birthday, she became one of his "wives" and moved in with him in North Las Vegas for approximately seven years.

In 2020, the woman said she told Chasing Horse she was "thinking of leaving him." The report states Chasing Horse told her he had to "get something out of it" before she left, and "he was going to let his 'bros' have sex with her." She recalls being repeatedly beaten until she "finally agreed," according to the report.

Between April 2020 and December 2021, Chasing Horse allegedly arranged multiple encounters where the woman was blindfolded and raped by unidentified men, sometimes at Chasing Horse's home and other times at two hotel-casinos in the northwest Las Vegas area, the report states.

At one point, two of Chasing Horse's so-called "wives" told police the actor apologized to his wives for doing this and claimed it was only him who had sex with them, though one woman told police she saw it was other men and not Chasing Horse.

The woman also alleges she was repeatedly physically abused by Chasing Horse, including on instance where she says her nose was broken and her shoulder dislocated. She told police she was refused medical care, so she reset her own nose and shoulder by watching YouTube videos for reference.

As of this report, Chasing Horse faces two counts of sex trafficking, one count of sexual assault of a child under 16, child abuse, and sexual assault.

He's due to appear in court for the first time on Thursday afternoon.

This is a breaking news report. It will be updated with additional information from the arrest report.