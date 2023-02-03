A Renewed Conversation Around Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women

LAS VEGAS — Nizhoni Widehat is assigned female at birth but uses they/them pronouns.

They are part of the Navaho, Northern Rapaho and Rosebud Lackota Tribes.

Widehat explains they’ve been taught since a young age to protect themselves from predators.

In America, Indigenous women are murdered at a rate 10 times higher than the national average.

Murder is also the third leading cause of death for Indigenous women according to RedRoadInstitute.org

The non-profit aims at defending the rights of Tribal Nations and Indigenous People.

Widehat says “reservations they have their own law and order codes and they have to adhere to federal law and are managed by the bureau of Indian affairs.”

Jurisdiction issues on who will investigate these crimes often leads to these cases slipping through the cracks Widehat says.