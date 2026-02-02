FBI and Metro Police to provide an update on suspected illegal biological lab in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The FBI and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will be providing an update on the investigation into an alleged illegal biological lab found in an east Las Vegas home on Saturday.

Here's what we know so far:



Metro Police and the FBI served a search warrant at a house near Washington Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard on Saturday.

Investigators recovered "evidence of possible biological material, including refrigerators with vials containing unknown liquids," according to LVMPD Sheriff Kevin McMahill.

Clark County records show the home is owned by David Destiny Discovery, LLC, registered to a Chinese national, Jia Bei Zhu, who is linked to an investigation into an alleged illegal biological laboratory in Reedley, California.

Police do not believe there is an immediate threat to the public.

Has anyone been arrested?

