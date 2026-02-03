Police source describes falling 'deathly ill' after entering garage where 'illegal lab' was found

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Court records reveal more information about what led to the arrest of 55-year-old Ori Solomon in connection with the ongoing investigation into a possible illegal biological laboratory inside an east Las Vegas home.

An arrest report obtained by Channel 13 on Tuesday sheds more light on where the materials seized from the home may have come from, as well as Solomon's connection with a man facing federal charges in California.

Investigators have identified Solomon as a property manager for Jia Bei Zhu, a Chinese citizen accused of operating an illegal biological laboratory in Reedley, Calif., near Fresno.

As Channel 13 has reported, the 2023 investigation that led to Zhu's arrest detailed the discovery of hazardous materials and possible black-market medical manufacturing at a warehouse in Reedley. Investigators found vials with "'20 potentially infectious agents,' including HIV, Tuberculosis and the deadliest known form of Malaria."

The warehouse also contained hundreds of lab mice and illegally produced test kits for pregnancy, COVID-19 and HIV, investigators found.

According to the report obtained by Channel 13, Zhu and his associates attempted to license a medical laboratory in Las Vegas, on West Charleston Boulevard, but were unsuccessful.

Investigators believe materials from that lab may have been taken to other properties in Las Vegas linked to Zhu, including the home on Sugar Springs Drive that was searched on Saturday.

According to the report, investigators learned Solomon operates the Sugar Springs Drive house as a short-term rental on Zhu's behalf. A source who worked at the house told investigators about the garage and its contents, including multiple refrigerators, beakers and bottles of unknown liquid, and laboratory equipment.

Investigators were told at least two people became "deathly ill" after going into the garage, experiencing "breathing issues, fatigue, and muscle aches," the report states. And one woman who lived at the house "ended up in the hospital with severe respiratory issues."

Zhu, who owns the home, is jailed in California and has pleaded not guilty to federal charges for distributing adulterated and misbranded COVID-19 tests and lying to authorities.

According to the report, phone records reveal Zhu called Solomon from jail approximately 467 times over the past year.

The investigation in Las Vegas led to Solomon's arrest for a felony charge of improper handling of hazardous materials.

As Channel 13 learned on Tuesday, Solomon now faces federal prosecution for the illegal possession of a firearm.

During a search of his home, FBI investigators seized six guns that Solomon could not legally own because he is in the U.S. on a non-immigrant work visa, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 13. Investigators also found two passports, "a French passport bearing the name 'Ori Salomon,' and an Israeli passport bearing the name 'Ori Solomon.'"

Records show he is next scheduled to appear in Clark County court on March 4.