Authorities search for suspect in North Las Vegas stabbing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspect is loose as authorities investigate a stabbing in North Las Vegas Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just after noon in the area of Stocker Street and West Owens Avenue, just east of the I-15, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Authorities said the stabbing victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation. Authorities have asked the public to avoid the area at this time.