Judge orders competency evaluation for suspect in fatal shooting, house fire

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child appeared in court Wednesday morning.
William Hall's attorney raised concerns about his mental health and the judge ordered a competency evaluation.
Here are some highlights from Hall's court appearance:
Hall is facing several charges, including open murder, six counts of attempted murder, and arson.
Police say officers responded Friday night to a 911 call reporting a shooting and a house fire.
When they arrived, they found Hall armed outside the home and took him into custody.
Investigators say 42-year-old Krystal Graham was found inside a motorhome parked outside the house, dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
Police say Hall and Graham previously dated and share an adult daughter.