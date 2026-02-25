LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child appeared in court Wednesday morning.

William Hall's attorney raised concerns about his mental health and the judge ordered a competency evaluation.

Here are some highlights from Hall's court appearance:

Highlights from court: Judge orders competency evaluation for suspect in fatal shooting, house fire

Hall is facing several charges, including open murder, six counts of attempted murder, and arson.

Police say officers responded Friday night to a 911 call reporting a shooting and a house fire.

When they arrived, they found Hall armed outside the home and took him into custody.

Investigators say 42-year-old Krystal Graham was found inside a motorhome parked outside the house, dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say Hall and Graham previously dated and share an adult daughter.