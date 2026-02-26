LVMPD: Stolen vehicle chase ends near Flamingo Road and Arville Street

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has shared information regarding an incident in Paradise.
According to police, a stolen vehicle pursuit was initiated this afternoon near Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road. The vehicle in question fled after Metro tried to conduct a vehicle stop.
The chase ended near Flamingo Road and Arville Street after "a collision with another vehicle," LVMPD said.
One person was taken into custody, and no injuries have been reported by Metro at this time.
This is the second car pursuit that's unfolded today, with the first happening at Nellis and Cheyenne after police responded to a report of carjacking with the use of a gun.
It's also the third incident we've tracked this week of a stolen vehicle fleeing police.
Traffic
Carjacking turned car pursuit closes lanes at Nellis and Cheyenne
This investigation is still ongoing, but a social media post from Nevada State Police has shared that eastbound Flamingo Road at South Decatur Boulevard has reopened.
Cleared: Police Activity on Flamingo Eastbound at S Decatur Blvd. All lanes blocked - use other routes. Start time: 2/26/2026 2:38 PM.— Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) February 26, 2026
-
Police: Suspect in custody after person injured by 'projectile weapon'Members of the public are asked to avoid the area due to the ongoing investigation and a heavy police presence.
Police: Shooting under investigation in southwest Las VegasOne man has been taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said, and another man has been detained at the scene.
Suspect in fatal police shooting had lengthy criminal history, says Henderson PDHad he survived, he would have faced charges of coercion with force, assault with a deadly weapon, domestic battery, violation of a temporary protection order, and resisting a public officer.
Man jailed for open murder amid investigation of fatal North Las Vegas shootingInvestigators identified the suspect as 35-year-old Jesse Robinson III, who was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center.