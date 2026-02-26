LVMPD: Stolen vehicle chase ends near Flamingo Road and Arville Street

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has shared information regarding an incident in Paradise.

According to police, a stolen vehicle pursuit was initiated this afternoon near Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road. The vehicle in question fled after Metro tried to conduct a vehicle stop.

The chase ended near Flamingo Road and Arville Street after "a collision with another vehicle," LVMPD said.

One person was taken into custody, and no injuries have been reported by Metro at this time.

This is the second car pursuit that's unfolded today, with the first happening at Nellis and Cheyenne after police responded to a report of carjacking with the use of a gun.

It's also the third incident we've tracked this week of a stolen vehicle fleeing police.

Traffic Carjacking turned car pursuit closes lanes at Nellis and Cheyenne Stephanie Aceves

This investigation is still ongoing, but a social media post from Nevada State Police has shared that eastbound Flamingo Road at South Decatur Boulevard has reopened.