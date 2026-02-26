Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Driver fleeing traffic stop in stolen car crashes into LVMPD patrol vehicle, police say

RTC
Las Vegas police say a driver in a stolen car crashed into a police patrol car in the area of Lake Mead and Lamb boulevards on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver in a stolen vehicle crashed into a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department patrol vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.

An LVMPD spokesperson tells Channel 13 the crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. in the area of Lake Mead and Lamb boulevards.

A traffic camera in the area shows the ongoing investigation:

According to police, the driver of a stolen vehicle initially fled after officers attempted a traffic stop.

The vehicle was pursued by an LVMPD helicopter and was "driving in a reckless manner and struck a department vehicle before crashing into a fixed object."

Police say there were no reports of injuries.

