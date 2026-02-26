Suspect in fatal police shooting had lengthy criminal history, according to Henderson PD

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Police Department released additional details surrounding a shooting that began as a domestic disturbance call and ended with one person dead.

Deputy Chief Marcos Aguirre spoke to members of the media Thursday morning surrounding the events of Feb. 19, 2026.

WATCH the full briefing here:

FULL BRIEFING: Henderson Police share video, more details in agency's second police shooting of 2026

Around 7:46 a.m., police were dispatched to a home near the 200 block of Scotgrove Street. Officers were told by dispatch that the woman who reported the incident said her ex had been released from jail, was threatening to kill her and wouldn't let her leave her home.

The caller also reportedly told dispatch that the suspect would "shoot it out" with police if they responded.

You can hear a portion of that 911 call here:

Portion of 911 call from Feb. 19 police shooting in Henderson

During the briefing, Aguirre identified the suspect as 44-year-old Fabian Leon.

Leon had a lengthy criminal history in both Nevada and California, Aguirre said, with 27 arrests in Clark County over the last 12 years.

Henderson Police Department

Once they arrived, officers made multiple commands to both the suspect and the victim to exit the home.

This was then being treated as a hostage barricade situation, and SWAT and a hostage negotiation team were activated.

At one point, the victim was seen removing multiple dogs from inside the home. She later told police Leon had threatened to boil them.

Around 8:30 a.m., the victim escaped the house and began running in the direction of the officers. Aguirre said Leon was seen running after her, armed with a knife. Leon reportedly ignored commands to drop the knife and continued to run after the victim.

Police said at one point he reached into his package and pulled out something that looked like a handgun, prompting the officers to fire their weapons.

Police released body camera and surveillance video from the incident during the briefing. The captured events might be disturbing to some viewers.

Body camera and surveillance video released in Henderson officer-involved shooting

In total, four officers fired a combined 24 rounds at Leon.

Those officers were identified by Henderson Police earlier this week as Officer Lukas Braun, Officer Joseph DeLaCruz, Officer Omar Teran and Officer Shane Webber. All officers have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Police and fire officials then rendered aid to Leon, but he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. Aguirre said there were no apparent injuries to the victim, and no officers were hurt.

Police recovered two weapons from Leon after the incident was over: a kitchen knife and an L-shaped black metal object.

Henderson Police Department

Had he survived, Leon would have faced charges including coercion with force, assault with a deadly weapon, domestic battery, violation of a temporary protection order, resisting a public officer with a deadly weapon, and failure to update the address of a convicted sex offender.

Aguirre concluded by saying that the department understands victims of domestic violence could be overwhelmed or even frightened by the idea of reaching out for help. He said resources are available through the Henderson Police Department's victim advocate program, which provides support to victims and their families.

