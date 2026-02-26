Police: Suspect in custody after person injured by 'projectile weapon' in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is in custody after a barricade and SWAT standoff in northwest Las Vegas on Thursday afternoon, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.
Police say they initially responded to a report of battery with a deadly weapon in the 8200 block of Grand Canyon Drive, near Farm Road.
Officers found a person "suffering from an injury caused by a projectile weapon," according to initial details shared with Channel 13.
The suspect went inside a nearby residence and refused police commands to come out, an LVMPD official said. SWAT and crisis negotiators were called in, and police say they were able to safely take the suspect into custody.
Police say the victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries that are serious but not life-threatening.
Members of the public are asked to avoid the area due to the ongoing investigation and a heavy police presence.
