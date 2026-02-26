Carjacking turned car pursuit closes lanes at Nellis and Cheyenne

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A carjacking turned car pursuit between a suspect and police has closed lanes on Nellis at Cheyenne, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Metro Police say they responded to the area of the 6000 block of Strong Bow Drive after a report of a carjacking with the use of a gun.

When officers responded to the scene, they saw the carjacking in progress, but when officers tried to stop the car, the suspect continued driving at a high rate of speed, according to police.

A pursuit ensued, and due to "pursuit termination tactics," the vehicle was stopped in the area of Nellis and Cheyenne.

There were no reported accidents and the suspect has been transported to a local hospital for precautionary reasons.

Nellis at Cheyenne is closed both northbound and southbound.

This is a developing story.

