New details of Las Vegas High School teacher's arrest revealed in LVMPD report

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're learning more information about the arrest of Jordan Bushey, an orchestra teacher at Las Vegas High School who was arrested on multiple felony charges.

We first told you about Bushey's initial arrest on Feb. 23, and have since obtained a copy of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's arrest report.

Police were initially contacted on Feb. 21 by the victim's sister, who shared that the victim had told her she was dating her teacher at Las Vegas High School. LVMPD later confirmed through DMV records that the teacher was Bushey.

According to the report, Bushey communicated with the victim through multiple channels, including platforms Remind and BAND, as well as TikTok, Discord, and Instagram.

As LVMPD investigated, they learned that Bushey would regularly give the victim rides home. Her mother was reportedly under the impression that a friend from school was dropping her off.

Bushey confirmed during an interview with police that he had kissed the victim on multiple occasions and had touched her under her clothes in his personal vehicle outside of her home. When asked by police if it would be correct to categorize his relationship with the victim as boyfriend and girlfriend, Bushey said yes.

Bushey was charged with six counts of a school employee (21 or older) engaging in sexual conduct with a pupil, and one count of contacting a minor by a person of authority for the purpose of sex.

Court records indicate that he posted bail on Feb. 24, which totaled $35,000.