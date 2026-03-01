Gunman arrested for firing shotgun at Sheri's Ranch Brothel, Nye County Sheriff's Office says

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — A gunman is in custody after reports of shots fired at a Nevada brothel on Saturday, the Nye County Sheriff's Office says.
Deputies responded to Sheri's Ranch Brothel on Homestead Road upon receiving reports of a man with a shotgun firing at the building, the sheriff's office stated.
The armed man was located and taken into custody "with no injuries to anyone," sheriff's officials stated.
"There is no reason to think that there is any further threat as a result of this incident," the sheriff's office says.
As of this report, the man who was arrested has not been publicly identified.
