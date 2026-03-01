Man dies, suspect injured in robbery-turned-shootout in east Las Vegas, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 39-year-old man is accused of robbery and murder after a shootout outside a business in the east Las Vegas valley on Sunday morning.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded at 12:39 a.m. to reports of two men armed with guns near Lake Mead and Nellis boulevards. They found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second man, since identified as 39-year-old Robert Aguilar, Jr., was later located about three miles away, in the area of Kell Lane and Los Feliz Street, police said. He was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
Homicide detectives believe the man who died was open-carrying a firearm when Aguilar approached him and "at gunpoint, demanded the victim's firearm," police said.
"The victim drew his firearm, and the two exchanged gunfire," according to police.
Aguilar remains hospitalized but was booked into the Clark County Detention Center in absentia for open murder with a deadly weapon and robbery with a deadly weapon, police said.
As of this report, the victim had not been publicly identified by local authorities.
Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.
-
Multiple people detained after reported southern valley shooting, says LVMPDIt happened around 7:19 a.m. in the 9600 block of Crystal Ridge Road, in the area of Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Maryland Parkway, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
New details of Las Vegas High School teacher's arrest revealed in LVMPD reportWe're learning more information about the arrest of Jordan Bushey, an orchestra teacher at Las Vegas High School, who was arrested on multiple felony charges.
Multiple arrested in connection to reported North Las Vegas carjackingIt happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East Owens Avenue, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
LVMPD: Stolen vehicle chase ends near Flamingo Road and Arville StreetAccording to police, a stolen vehicle pursuit was initiated this afternoon near Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road. The vehicle in question fled after Metro tried to conduct a vehicle stop.