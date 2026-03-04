2 men dead, 1 injured in North Las Vegas homicide, police say

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A homicide investigation is underway after two men were found dead, one injured, in North Las Vegas early Tuesday morning, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Police say they were dispatched to a home in the 8000 block of Pink Desert Street around 2 a.m. after reports of gunshots in the area.

Officers found three men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the men was transported to UMC Trauma, while the two other men died on scene.

North Las Vegas Police say that one of the deceased males is the suspect. The condition of the man in the hospital is unknown at this time.

Anyone with any information related to this homicide are urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

