Over 100 pounds of methamphetamine seized in Las Vegas traffic stop, HSI shares

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Several million dollars.

That is the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Las Vegas' estimate of how much the 100 pounds of methamphetamine they confiscated this week is worth.

This "joint interdiction operation" was carried out on Mar. 4 with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), and resulted in the arrest of Victor Luis Arriola, HSI shared.

The narcotics were discovered when LVMPD officers conducted a traffic stop and noticed two large open boxes in the back of Arriola's car. He was later booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

In a press release, HSI said that the seizure of these substances "represents a significant disruption to local drug distribution networks."