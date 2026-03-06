Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
11  WX Alerts
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Over 100 pounds of methamphetamine seized in Las Vegas traffic stop, HSI shares

Over 100 pounds of methamphetamine seized in Las Vegas, HSI shares arrest
Homeland Security Investigations Las Vegas
Over 100 pounds of methamphetamine seized in Las Vegas, HSI shares arrest
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Several million dollars.

That is the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Las Vegas' estimate of how much the 100 pounds of methamphetamine they confiscated this week is worth.

This "joint interdiction operation" was carried out on Mar. 4 with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), and resulted in the arrest of Victor Luis Arriola, HSI shared.

The narcotics were discovered when LVMPD officers conducted a traffic stop and noticed two large open boxes in the back of Arriola's car. He was later booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

In a press release, HSI said that the seizure of these substances "represents a significant disruption to local drug distribution networks."

"This operation demonstrates our unwavering commitment to keeping dangerous narcotics off the streets and protecting our communities. Collaborative efforts between federal and local law enforcement are essential to dismantling criminal organizations and ensuring public safety.” — Eddy Wang, special agent in charge of HSI Los Angeles.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Let's Talk: Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with our team