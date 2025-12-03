Homicide investigation underway in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A homicide investigation is underway in Henderson, and a suspect is in custody on Tuesday night, according to the Henderson Police Department.
The investigation is taking place at the 200 block of West Horizon Ridge Parkway.
Police say there is no threat to the public and are unable to provide any further details at this time.
This is a developing story.
-
Police arrest boyfriend for murder after woman is found shot in Spring ValleyLas Vegas police announced the arrest of Richard Watson, who was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon.
Police: Man walked into a local business to say he just killed someoneDetails are limited, but the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed it happened in the 2200 block of Reno Avenue.
One person dead after overnight shooting near downtown Las VegasAuthorities are investigating a homicide early Tuesday morning. It happened in the 400 block of South 15th Street, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
8-year-old arrested for bringing a gun to an Arizona elementary schoolAn 8-year-old child has been arrested for bringing a gun to an Arizona elementary school on Monday, police say.