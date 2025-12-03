Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Homicide investigation underway in Henderson

Henderson police
KTNV
Henderson police
Posted
and last updated

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A homicide investigation is underway in Henderson, and a suspect is in custody on Tuesday night, according to the Henderson Police Department.

The investigation is taking place at the 200 block of West Horizon Ridge Parkway.

Police say there is no threat to the public and are unable to provide any further details at this time.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Let's Talk: Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with our team