8-year-old arrested for bringing a gun to an Arizona elementary school, authorities say

FORT MOHAVE, Ariz. (KTNV) — An 8-year-old child has been arrested for bringing a gun to an Arizona elementary school on Monday, police say.
Mohave County Sheriff's Office Deputies and Detectives responded to Fort Mohave Elementary School in Arizona after being told by school staff that a student brought a gun to school.
Authorities say that the student brought the gun and was showing it to other students, and passed the gun off to a second student. Another student overheard and told the principal. Interviews later revealed that a threat was made against a teacher when the first student originally had the gun.
It is unknown how the student got the firearm in the first place.
The 8-year-old student was arrested and transported to Mohave County Juvenile Detention Center for charges of misconduct involving weapons, disorderly conduct, minor in possession of a firearm, interfering with an educational institution and threatening/intimidating.
The investigation is ongoing to determine if charges will be filed against the second student for possible involvement in this incident.
-
Hit-and-run leaves motorcyclist dead at Tropicana and Mountain VistaA motorcyclist died in a hit-and-run crash Saturday morning in Las Vegas. Police are investigating the collision at Tropicana and Mountain Vista.
Man shot in leg near Valley View Boulevard and Hacienda AvenueA man was shot in the leg on Friday near Valley View Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue. The incident was reported around 3:05 p.m. near the 3600 block of West Ali Baba.
Pedestrian killed in North Las Vegas hit-and-run; driver later arrestedA pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in North Las Vegas on Wednesday. The driver initially fled but returned and was arrested on multiple charges.
Fugitive arrested by Nevada State Police and US Marshals ServiceThe Nevada State Police (NSP) have shared information with Channel 13 regarding the arrest of Khalifa Sikes, a fugitive.