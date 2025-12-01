Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
8-year-old arrested for bringing a gun to an Arizona elementary school, authorities say

FORT MOHAVE, Ariz. (KTNV) — An 8-year-old child has been arrested for bringing a gun to an Arizona elementary school on Monday, police say.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office Deputies and Detectives responded to Fort Mohave Elementary School in Arizona after being told by school staff that a student brought a gun to school.

Authorities say that the student brought the gun and was showing it to other students, and passed the gun off to a second student. Another student overheard and told the principal. Interviews later revealed that a threat was made against a teacher when the first student originally had the gun.

It is unknown how the student got the firearm in the first place.

The 8-year-old student was arrested and transported to Mohave County Juvenile Detention Center for charges of misconduct involving weapons, disorderly conduct, minor in possession of a firearm, interfering with an educational institution and threatening/intimidating.

The investigation is ongoing to determine if charges will be filed against the second student for possible involvement in this incident.

