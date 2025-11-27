Pedestrian killed in North Las Vegas hit-and-run; driver later arrested

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian died Wednesday evening after being struck by a vehicle in North Las Vegas, according to police.

The driver initially fled the scene but returned shortly after and was arrested without incident.

North Las Vegas police responded around 6:07 p.m. to the area of Las Vegas Boulevard North and Griswold Street following reports of a collision. Officers found a woman with critical injuries, and medical responders pronounced her dead at the scene.



Police said a burgundy Ford Explorer traveling northbound on Las Vegas Boulevard struck the woman as she was crossing near a marked crosswalk.

The driver left the scene after the collision but returned a short time later to identify himself to officers. He was taken into custody, and police said they do not suspect impairment was a factor.

The driver was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center on multiple charges, including reckless driving resulting in death, failure to yield to a pedestrian and leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

Anyone who may have information about this collision is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.