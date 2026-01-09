LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are asking for help finding a man who they say broke into a Summerlin Home.

It happened around 8:35 a.m. on Dec. 29, 2025, near the 10500 block of Hope Mills Drive, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The man jumped over the backyard wall adjacent to Garden Mist Drive, police said, and broke the rear sliding glass door to enter the home.

He then stole from the home and left the same way he came in before fleeing the area.

The suspect is described as a black man, 20-25 years old, wearing a light gray beanie, a multicolored green camouflage hoodie, black pants, and black shoes.

Police released surveillance video of a man who appeared to be walking in the area before and after the incident.

Police asking for help finding suspect in Summerlin home break-in. Courtesy LVMPD

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the LVMPD Summerlin Area Command Investigative Team by phone at 702-828-9457 or by email at SACInvestigations@LVMPD.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.