Former adult film star sentenced to 28 years to life for ex-husband's brutal murder

KTNV
A Las Vegas woman and former adult film star was sentenced to 28 years to life in prison for the brutal murder of her ex-husband.

Devyn Michaels received the sentence for killing and beheading Johnathan Willette in August 2023 inside his Henderson home. A jury convicted Michaels in November of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

Prosecutors described the case as involving a love triangle, while the defense maintained her innocence throughout the trial.

Michaels will be eligible for parole when she is around 70 years old.

