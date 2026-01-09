Former adult film star sentenced to 28 years to life for ex-husband's brutal murder

A Las Vegas woman and former adult film star was sentenced to 28 years to life in prison for the brutal murder of her ex-husband.
Devyn Michaels received the sentence for killing and beheading Johnathan Willette in August 2023 inside his Henderson home. A jury convicted Michaels in November of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon.
Prosecutors described the case as involving a love triangle, while the defense maintained her innocence throughout the trial.
Michaels will be eligible for parole when she is around 70 years old.
"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."
