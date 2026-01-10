Former Summerlin bartender faces new child sexual abuse charges after phone investigation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A former Summerlin bartender already facing charges for allegedly hiding a camera in a restaurant restroom now faces additional felony charges after investigators say they found child sexual abuse material on his phone, including images of his own daughter.

The new charges against the defendant stem from a forensic examination of his devices following his initial arrest in spring 2025. Police say the investigation began when a customer at the restaurant where he worked discovered what appeared to be a USB charger in the women's restroom that was actually a disguised camera.

According to newly obtained arrest records, investigators used search warrants to seize and examine the defendant's devices, including his cell phone. Police say a forensic review found at least 186 images of child sexual abuse material.

Investigators also say examiners flagged hundreds of photos and videos of the defendant's own daughter, which were then reviewed by police. In those files, authorities allege they found multiple nude photos, including bathroom, shower and bathtub images, all recorded on different dates.

The allegations led to four felony charges in a new Justice Court filing: three counts accusing the defendant of producing child sexual abuse material and one count of possession.

"Unfortunately, it is very easy to plant a hidden device in any bathroom, or hotel room, or Airbnb, even people coming into your own home or workplace could potentially plant these," said Jocelyn King, CEO of Smarter Online Safety.

King works in online safety and says devices like the disguised camera are built to blend in, which is why they're so hard to spot.

Because these are two separate filings, bail is handled separately. In both cases, bail has been set at $750,000. The defendant remains in custody and is scheduled to return to Justice Court later this month for a preliminary hearing.