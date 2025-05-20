Bartender arrested for hidden cameras in Summerlin restaurant bathroom, home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A longtime bartender at a popular Summerlin restaurant faces multiple felony charges after hidden cameras were discovered in the women's restroom and his home.

Christopher Cohen, who worked at John Cutter Tavern, appeared in court Tuesday on charges including production of child sexual abuse material, unlawful surveillance and drug possession.

The investigation began last month when an 18-year-old woman discovered a suspicious device in the women's restroom at the restaurant. What appeared to be a USB charger contained a micro SD card with recordings of multiple women using the single-stall restroom.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Images of the John Cutter Grill & Tavern bathroom where police say the recording device was found.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Images of a recording device pictured in an arrest report for Christopher Cohen.

Police identified Cohen as the suspect through visual clues in the footage, including tattoos and clothing.

Further examination of the SD card revealed even more disturbing content from a private home bathroom, which detectives identified as Cohen's residence. The videos showed two young girls, ages 13 and 8, using the toilet. At least one of the children was identified as Cohen's daughter.

Detectives confirmed the girls' identities after Cohen admitted to using hidden cameras at home, though he denied placing one at his workplace.

Cohen was arrested on May 15 during a traffic stop near his home. Officers found nearly three grams of cocaine in his pocket, adding a felony drug charge to the allegations.

In court, Judge Amy Chelini set Cohen's bail at $75,000 and ordered him to have no contact with any minors, including his daughter.

The restaurant's owner issued a statement saying staff were unaware of the crimes and are fully cooperating with detectives. He added that Cohen passed background checks required by local law, and no other employees are under investigation.

Read the restaurant owner's full statement below: