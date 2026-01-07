New charges filed against bartender accused of secretly recording women in Summerlin restaurant

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A bartender accused of secretly recording women and his children is due back in court on Wednesday, after prosecutors filed additional charges in a case first reported by Channel 13 last May.

Cohen, a longtime bartender at John Cutter Tavern in Summerlin, faces multiple felony and gross misdemeanor charges tied to hidden cameras discovered in the restaurant’s bathroom and later inside his private residence.

The investigation began after an 18-year-old woman reported finding a suspicious device inside the women’s single-stall restroom at John Cutter Tavern. Police said the device appeared to be a USB charger but contained a hidden camera and a micro SD card with recordings of multiple women using the restroom. Detectives identified Cohen as a suspect through visible tattoos and clothing captured in the footage.

Investigators said a deeper review of the recordings uncovered additional videos filmed inside a private residence, later identified as Cohen’s home. Those recordings allegedly showed two young girls, ages 13 and 8, using a bathroom. At least one of the children was identified as Cohen’s daughter. Police have said Cohen admitted to placing hidden cameras inside his home but denied installing the device at his workplace.

Cohen was arrested on May 15, 2025, during a traffic stop near his home. Officers reported finding nearly three grams of cocaine in his pocket, resulting in an additional felony charge.

Court records list charges including two felony counts of using a minor under the age of 14 in producing child sexual abuse material, two felony counts of possession of a visual depiction of sexual conduct of a child, multiple gross misdemeanor counts related to unlawful capture or distribution of images of a person’s private area, and a felony count alleging possession of a short-barreled rifle or shotgun.

In November, a Clark County grand jury formally indicted Cohen. Prosecutors later filed a motion asking the court to revisit bail, citing new charges and newly discovered evidence.

Following Cohen’s arrest, the owner of John Cutter Tavern issued a statement saying management and staff were unaware of the alleged crimes and were fully cooperating with investigators. The owner emphasized that Cohen had passed required background checks for gaming bartenders and said no other employees are under investigation.

Cohen is in custody.