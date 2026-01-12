Bank robbery under investigation, NLVPD searches for suspects

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Sunday night, the North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) issued a call for community aid to identify the suspects of a bank robbery.
The incident occurred on Jan. 8 around 5 p.m. in the 5500 block of Camino Al Norte.
NLVPD is searching for two suspects at this time. Details are limited, but they have provided the following photos and descriptions of the two men:
Suspect 1: Black male adult, thin to medium build
Suspect 2: Black male adult, heavy-set build.
According to NLVPD, the two were last seen with a white Jeep SUV.
The public is asked to contact NLVPD at 702-633-9111 with any information regarding these suspects or the incident. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555 or submit a tip online at crimestoppersofnv.com.
