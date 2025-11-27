Fugitive arrested by Nevada State Police and U.S. Marshals Service

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada State Police (NSP) have shared information with Channel 13 regarding the arrest of Khalifa Sikes, a fugitive.
Sikes was initially convicted of "repeatedly pandering a juvenile" and "possession of a controlled subject with intent to sell," NSP said. Sikes was also found with "several baggies of marijuana, an AR-15 rifle with an obliterated serial number, and a loaded handgun" in a separate traffic stop in 2018, according to officials.
Police said Sikes was placed on probation in April of 2019, then later fled in October of 2019. He was considered "a threat to the safety and security of the public," NSP said.
NSP's Division of Parole and Probation's Warrants and Extraditions Unit joined a fugitive investigation with the U.S. Marshals Service (Nevada Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force) and assistance from the FBI to find Sikes in August of 2025.
He was located in Las Vegas with marijuana, a handgun, rifle, and ammunition inside his vehicle, according to police. Sikes was arrested on November 25 of 2025, and taken to the Clark County Detention Center.
“This arrest reflects our unwavering commitment to protect the public from dangerous offenders. Sikes posed a clear threat to the safety of our community. His apprehension was a direct result of coordinated, persistent teamwork between state, local and federal law enforcement partners. We remain dedicated to ensuring that violent fugitives are brought to justice and held accountable.” — U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield
-
2 arrested after plot to attack law enforcement, buy firearms in Las VegasThe Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced the arrest of two brothers for planning to kill law enforcement members.
LVMPD investigating purse thefts by 3 suspects targeting businessesLas Vegas police seek 3 suspects in purse theft cases. The men target distracted victims at businesses across the valley before fleeing.
Six arrested during undercover operation targeting child sex predatorsPolice want to remind parents to discuss with their children the dangers of engaging with strangers online and encourage parents to monitor their children's activity online.
3 suspects indicted by Grand Jury in connection to Piero's restaurant bombingWe first told you about the incident roughly two weeks ago when police shut down Convention Center Drive for the investigation at Piero's Italian Cuisine.