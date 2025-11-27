Fugitive arrested by Nevada State Police and U.S. Marshals Service

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada State Police (NSP) have shared information with Channel 13 regarding the arrest of Khalifa Sikes, a fugitive.

Sikes was initially convicted of "repeatedly pandering a juvenile" and "possession of a controlled subject with intent to sell," NSP said. Sikes was also found with "several baggies of marijuana, an AR-15 rifle with an obliterated serial number, and a loaded handgun" in a separate traffic stop in 2018, according to officials.

Police said Sikes was placed on probation in April of 2019, then later fled in October of 2019. He was considered "a threat to the safety and security of the public," NSP said.

NSP's Division of Parole and Probation's Warrants and Extraditions Unit joined a fugitive investigation with the U.S. Marshals Service (Nevada Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force) and assistance from the FBI to find Sikes in August of 2025.

He was located in Las Vegas with marijuana, a handgun, rifle, and ammunition inside his vehicle, according to police. Sikes was arrested on November 25 of 2025, and taken to the Clark County Detention Center.