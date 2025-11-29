Man shot in leg near Valley View Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man was shot in the leg on Friday near Valley View Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue.
The incident was reported around 3:05 p.m. near the 3600 block of West Ali Baba.
The person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Metro Police.
Detectives are responding and will take over the investigation. Police say there is no known information on the suspect at this time.
The area will be closed for the next few hours.
