Hit-and-run leaves motorcyclist dead at Tropicana and Mountain Vista intersection

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a motorcyclist dead early Saturday morning.
Police said the crash happened at the intersection of East Tropicana Avenue and Mountain Vista Street around 3:40 a.m.
Through their initial investigation, police said the motorcyclist was going westbound on Tropicana when an eastbound 2018 Chevrolet pickup attempted to turn onto Mountain Vista, failing to yield right of way.
Police said the motorcyclist collided with the truck, which fled the scene and left no identifying information.
Emergency medical personnel responded, but, despite life-saving efforts, the motorcyclist died from his injuries.
This marks the 147th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2025.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to call the LVMPD’s Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3595 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com, or use the mobile app “P3.” Message and data rates may apply. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.
