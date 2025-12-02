One person dead after overnight shooting near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating a homicide early Tuesday morning.
It happened in the 400 block of South 15th Street, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
According to Lt. Robert Price, around 2 a.m., LVMPD Dispatch received several 911 calls reporting gunfire in the area.
Watch the full briefing from Lt. Price here:
FULL BRIEFING: Police investigating fatal shooting near downtown Las Vegas
When officers arrived, they found someone lying in a courtyard suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Medical personnel took that person to an area hospital, where, despite medical aid, they were pronounced dead.
Police believe this to be an isolated incident and don't think there is any further danger to the public.
Anyone with information is asked to share that with LVMPD.
