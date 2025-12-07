2 dead, 1 person hospitalized after shooting in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A shooting in North Las Vegas leaves two people dead, and another person hospitalized early Sunday morning.
North Las Vegas Police were dispatched around 2:11 a.m. to the 500 block of Coastal Dreams Avenue, where they found three victims.
Two people were declared dead at the scene, and another was transported to UMC Trauma in stable condition, according to the North Las Vegas Police.
Police say the suspect fled the scene before police arrived and is still at large.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com
