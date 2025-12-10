Las Vegas Police seeks man, woman in fatal Spring Valley shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a male and a female believed to be connected to a shooting in Spring Valley that claimed the life of a man.
The first individual police are looking for is described as a Black male adult wearing a black hoodie with dark pants, and the second person is described as a white or Hispanic female wearing a gray hoodie with light-colored jeans.
Police say the shooting happened on Nov. 8 at around 12 a.m., after receiving reports of an illegal street takeover near the 500 block of Patrick Lane.
When officers arrived at the location of the shooting, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead days later.
Anyone with information about this incident if can identify the two individuals is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or you can click here.
