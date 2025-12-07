LVMPD: Hit-and-run kills pedestrian in Paradise

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has shared information regarding a fatal hit-and-run in Paradise, marking the 151st traffic-related death of 2025 in their jurisdicition.

It happened on Dec. 15 around 11:11 p.m. at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Mojave Road.

According to a witness statement and scene evidence, a pedestrian was crossing Flamingo Road as a light colored SUV traveled westbound on Flamingo Road. LVMPD's witness said the vehicle and pedestrian collided in a marked crosswalk. The vehicle fled the scene "without stopping as required by law," police said.

The vicitm, a 25-year-old man, was taken to a nearby hospital. Despite lifesaving efforts, the man was pronounced dead by hospital staff, officials said.

LVMPD's Collision Investigation Section continues to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Collision Investigation Section @ (702) 828-3786 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com, or use the mobile app ‘P3.’ Message & Data rates may apply. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.