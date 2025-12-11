Court records: Metro officer had pattern of domestic violence before arrest

LAS VEGAS (KTTNV) — Channel 13 is learning new details surrounding the allegedly violent history of a Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer who was recently arrested on charges related to domestic violence.

Philippe Dinh was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for at least 11 charges, including:



two counts of second-degree kidnapping

one count of domestic battery by strangulation

one count of assault constituting domestic violence with use of a deadly weapon

one count of domestic battery with use of a deadly weapon

three counts of coercion constituting domestic violence with threat or use of physical force

one count of coercion constituting domestic violence

two counts of domestic battery, first offense

The 18-page criminal complaint Channel 13 received Thursday morning details the multiple allegations made by Dinh's wife.

She recalled they began dating in January of 2023, moved in together in June of that year, and were married on Dec. 7, 2024.

She described Dinh's initial treatment of her as "love bombing" before it became violent the month they moved in together.

She recalled an incident where she said he slammed a door into her head as she lay on the floor in the fetal position. She said she had fallen after he threw a plastic laundry hamper at her head.

She told detectives about one incident where she told Dinh she wanted to leave, and he pulled out a gun and pointed it at his head, threatening to kill himself.

She showed officers multiple Ring camera videos that showed Dinh physically restraining her to prevent her from leaving. She said he would drag her into their bedroom, where there were no cameras, to physically harm her.

She also presented to officers screenshots of a group chat that involved her, Dinh, and Dinh's parents, where she asked his parents to make him "stop tormenting her."

She described that he would turn up the heat in their house, open the garage door repeatedly from his phone, and activate the alarms in the Ring camera system while he was working an event overnight. This kept her from being able to sleep and she was concerned about their dog overheating, as it was May of 2024.

Wife: Can you tell Philippe to stop tormenting me? He turned up the heat in the house and keeps opening the garage door via his phone.

Philippe: Lmao (laughing emoji with tears) 'laughing my ass off'

Mother: That's abusive!

Philippe: More like fair play

Mother: It's 1:13am. Not so funny! (hot sweating emoji)

Wife: Can't stand this anymore. After he accuses me of cheating and I can't be on the phone with him, this is what he does. And he's threatening that I'm going to get my car stolen.

Mother: P- grow up please! Do you want to live or not. I don't need to be on this earth to deal with this. I would rather die! Keep doing what you have been doing and watch me! I have been doing everything I could to give you a good life. If you can't appreciate it, I would rather go. Don't need to live to witness all this nonsense.

Wife: Even my poor dog is trying to stand the heat.

(mother removed him from the conversation)

Mother: This is not funny at all!

She also told officers about an incident shortly after their wedding in which he pressed a gun to her cheek and claimed no one would believe her if she tried to tell anyone about it.

From January 2025 through November of that year, she said the violence stopped because her mother and brother had moved in, but when her mother and brother eventually left the country, she was scared the violence would resume.

Around their first wedding anniversary, Dinh's wife was told by a friend that he was cheating on her with two other women. She confronted Dinh about this and asked to see his texts, where she found messages of him admitting to making out with another woman on an overtime shift. Dinh claimed this was just locker room talk and prevented her from leaving their home by shoving her into a closet rack multiple times.

Eventually, on Dec. 8, she texted a friend and co-worker that her husband had hurt her and wouldn't let her leave. That friend then informed Dinh's wife's supervisor, who then called Dinh's wife to check on her. Dinh told his wife not to answer the call, but she did, believing he wouldn't hurt her while she was on the phone with her supervisor. While on the phone, she was able to leave their home and met her supervisor at LVMPD headquarters, where she said she was a victim of domestic violence.

Channel 13 is currently in court as Dinh is set to make his first appearance before a judge on these charges.