Police: Homicide investigation ongoing after homeowner shoots alleged intruder in south Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the southern Las Vegas Valley in which a homeowner told police he shot an intruder on Wednesday morning.

That's according to new information provided by Lt. Robert Price, the spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Section.

This investigation began with a 911 call at 10:52 a.m. summoning police to the 5200 block of Greene Lane, near Maryland Parkway and Hacienda Avenue, police said previously. Price said the caller was the homeowner, who told police he had just shot an intruder.

When officers arrived, they entered the homeowner's apartment and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, Price said. The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to Price, the homeowner told investigators the individual he shot had come over "uninvited and unannounced" and entered his home, where both men got into a physical fight. During the fight, the homeowner pulled out a gun and shot the other man.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Price said the homeowner was still at the scene and was talking to investigators. He was asked whether the men knew each other, but declined to answer, saying that is part of the ongoing investigation.

Both men are described by police as Black male adults; the homeowner in his 30s and the deceased in his late 40s. Neither man had been publicly identified as of this report.

Asked whether self-defense is being considered in this case, Price said "there are elements of self-defense being portrayed by the homeowner," but that factor remains under investigation.

The investigation was ongoing in the neighborhood where the shooting happened, but Price said police do not believe there is any threat to the public related to this case.

