Henderson police share details in Sunday shooting after reported domestic battery

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Authorities are sharing more details surrounding a police shooting in Henderson.

We first brought you that report on Sunday when police said they received a call about a man trying to kidnap a woman and forcing her into their car.

NEW AUDIO| Henderson Police release 911 audio reporting incident

HPD 911 call

In a press conference on Wednesday, they said two Henderson police officers responded to a residence near the 1000 block of Center Street. Those two officers have been identified as Officer Ernesto Trejo and Officer Riley Gee, and made contact with the suspect, now identified as 26-year-old Avyonte Webb.

FULL PRESSER| Henderson Police Chief Reggie Rader shares more details on Sunday's shooting

FULL PRESSER: Henderson Police share more details on police shooting on Sunday

When police arrived, they say Webb ignored their commands, entered his car and proceeded to drive their Chevy Malibu towards an officer, which caused police to fire their guns. In total, officers fired 14 rounds, with Officer Trejo firing nine rounds and Officer Gee firing five. Webb sustained five gunshot wounds.

Watch new body camera footage from Henderson Police at Sunday's shooting

Henderson OIS Shooting

According to Henderson Police, Webb intentionally placed Officer Trejo in "reasonable apprehension of immediate bodily harm."

WATCH| Henderson Police release dashcam footage of Sunday's shooting

HPD dashcam footage 12/14/25

Henderson Police determined they have probable cause for the following charges:



Assault on a protected person, with a deadly weapon

Resist public officer, with a deadly weapon (not firearm)

Violation of a temporary protection order

Revoked driver's license

Duty upon damaging an unattended vehicle

Duty to stop at an accident with an unattended/attended vehicle

Webb is currently in custody at the Henderson Detention Center.

Both officers have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

This is the third officer-involved shooting in 2025 for the Henderson Police Department.