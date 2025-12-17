Prosecutors considering death penalty for suspect in fatal 12-car crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 was in court as Jose Gutierrez appeared before a judge Wednesday morning in connection to the 12-car crash that has left three people dead.

We learned during Wednesday's hearing that his case will go before the death penalty review committee, the internal panel that evaluates whether a homicide case qualifies for capital punishment under Nevada law.

You can watch that full hearing here:

FULL HEARING: Death penalty to be considered for suspect in fatal 12-car crash

Recently, we learned that Tyler Johns, accused of shooting a middle school student on his way to school during a road rage incident in Henderson, will have a similar review for his case.

The review committee will make a recommendation to District Attorney Steve Wolfson, who will ultimately decide whether to seek the death penalty.

Gutierrez will return to court on Jan. 6 at 8:30 a.m. for his arraignment.