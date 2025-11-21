Suspect in fatal 12-car crash makes first court appearance facing murder charges

The teenager accused of causing a crash that involved 11 other cars and killed two people made his first court appearance Friday morning.

The trial was continued for Jose Gutierrez at the request of his lawyer, meaning bail will be discussed next week.

District Attorney Steve Wolfson spoke to media after court, saying his office was preparing to file a criminal complaint charging Gutierrez with two counts of open murder, one count of attempted murder and a variety of other felonies from Tuesday's crash.

WATCH the full briefing with Wolfson here:

FULL BRIEFING: DA Steve Wolfson speaks after suspect in 12-car fatal crash makes initial court appearance

Since Tuesday's crash, we've learned from a new police report that Gutierrez was going 100 miles per hour when he slammed into multiple cars stopped at a red light on Cheyenne at the intersection of Jones.

That crash ultimately killed 38-year-old Edward Garcia, the driver of a separate vehicle, and 20-year-old Adilene Durna-Rincon, who was Gutierrez's passenger. According the GoFundMe set up by her family for funeral expenses, she was also pregnant at the time of the crash.

Police documents also say Gutierrez did not try to brake ahead of the crash, which Wolfson said pointed to "a degree of intentional conduct."

This is not the first time the teenager has been involved in a crash or cited for speeding.

Jhovani Carrillo spoke to the son of an elderly woman who was in a crash with Gutierrez in September after he reportedly ran a stop sign.

You can watch that interview here:

19-year-old faces charges after deadly Las Vegas crash

Channel 13 has also obtained a copy of the speeding ticket Gutierrez received in October for going 52 mph and a 35 mph zone on Lone Mountain Road west of El Capitan Way.

Back in April, Gutierrez was arrested on a charge of intimidating a public officer. An officer responded to a report of a woman crying and saying a man had hit her.

When the officer arrived, Gutierrez reportedly quickly approached the police car, put up his fists in a boxing-like stance and repeatedly said "What's up foo," "I'll f***ing shoot you," and "I'll kill you" while advancing on the officer.

Gutierrez will be back in court on Tuesday, Nov. 25.