Guy Tannenbaum joined Channel 13 as a multimedia journalist in September 2024.

He's a proud Las Vegas native and Clark High School alum, and couldn't be happier to be back in his hometown.

He comes to Channel 13 after spending three years as a multimedia journalist and weather forecaster in Spokane, Washington, where he covered breaking news, local and regional government, the region's wildfires, transportation, the area's sports teams and more.

He was nominated for two regional Emmy awards for team coverage of the 2022 University of Idaho Murders and its subsequent legal proceedings.

After graduating from Clark High School, Guy played baseball and earned his Bachelor's Degree in Digital Media & Political Science from Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa.

Guy is a second-generation broadcaster and grew up in the Channel 13 newsroom. He's a die-hard fan of the Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Dodgers and in his free time loves checking out hole in the wall restaurants and dive bars, finding live music, hanging out with his cat, Mink, and trying to give folks and occasional chuckle.

Feel free to contact Guy via email or social media with any story ideas, restaurant recommendations or just to say hey: Guy.Tannenbaum@ktnv.com.