New traffic signal activated at southwest valley intersection just in time for the new school year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new traffic signal in the southwest valley will hopefully make things better not only for drivers, but students and staff at the nearby high school. This all comes just in time for the start of the new school year.

I was there as the new light was turned on and watched the first drivers get to experience it.

The intersection of Cactus Avenue and Torrey Pines is key to the commute to Desert Oasis High School. On Tuesday morning, officials activated a new traffic signal there, an intersection that sees more than 13,000 vehicles pass through each day.

"This traffic signal is more than steel and wires—it's a promise kept to families,” said Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones. “For every parent dropping off a student at Desert Oasis High School, for every neighbor who’s had to dodge speeding cars, today we’re saying: No more close calls. My deepest thanks to constituents like Kim Brock for advocating for change, to our Clark County Public Works team for their swift action, and to all who recognize that lives are at stake on our roadways."

This signal has been highly anticipated by those who live nearby. I actually had a viewer reach out to me recently to ask about it.

"I'm curious if you could find out what's taking so long to get the traffic signal working at the corner of Cactus and Torrey Pines," the email from Linda said. "It was started before the new Costco, that store is opening in just a couple weeks and yet this traffic light is still not turned on!"

Well, now we have an update for Linda, and with signals to manage traffic flow in all four directions, the roads are hopefully now a little safer.