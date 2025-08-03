Answering your questions: What's going on with roadwork near Nevada State University?

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Living in the Las Vegas valley, we're no strangers to constant road closures and road construction. It can be frustrating and confusing, especially when you don't know what's going on (or when it's going to end).

It's my job to keep on top of traffic and road construction across the valley to help you get around town, and I've encouraged you to reach out to me with questions or concerns about what's happening in your neighborhood.

That's what prompted Ben in Henderson to reach out to me, saying the roadwork in his area was disruptive — and way over schedule.

Construction crews are in fact everywhere along Nevada State Drive — which is what Wagonwheel turns into south of US-95/I-11 — from Conestoga all the way up to the campus of Nevada State University.

I reached out to the city of Henderson to learn more about the project, and see why the project seems to be dragging on longer than anticipated.

A Henderson spokesperson told me that this project started back in June 2024, with the goal to make improvements to Nevada State Drive between Compassion Drive near the Nevada State campus and Conestoga.

Those improvements include adding four additional lanes, bike lanes, raised medians, traffic signals, and more.

The project was originally set to wrap up this spring, as shown on signs posted around the work zone.

But that clearly didn't happen, as evidenced by work continuing into August.

According to the city of Henderson, that's because the project was delayed several months by what they called "utility challenges," a problem they told me has since been dealt with.

A new sewer line has been installed, as well as new traffic signals that are now just waiting for power to be activated from NV Energy.

Final paving is planned for mid-August, and Henderson tells me they're shooting for a completion date that lines up with the start of Nevada State's fall semester on August 25.

Thanks to Ben for that email, and thanks to the city of Henderson for the update!

If you have any burning questions — maybe about a buggy traffic signal or seemingly endless construction in your neighborhood — I'd be glad to look into it, like I did for Ben.

