CCSD prepares to start new school year with lowest number of teacher vacancies in decades

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — When the new school year begins on August 11, the Clark County School District (CCSD) will have its lowest number of teacher vacancies in decades, with 97% of classrooms having a licensed teacher.

District officials say the last time schools were fully staffed was 1994, and that this is the closest they've been since.

Right now, CCSD only reports about 280 classroom vacancies — compared to just over 1,000 at this time last year — and says they've hired more than 2,700 licensed teachers going into this school year, which is about 450 more than last year.

"We know that having a quality teacher in every classroom is the most important thing for learning," CCSD Deputy Superintendent Jesse Welsh told Channel 13 on Thursday. "Knowing that we're able to staff up in all of our classrooms has a huge impact on everything when it comes to learning and our students."

More than 800 educators filled a ballroom at the M Resort Thursday morning to kickstart their new CCSD careers as part of the district's new teacher orientation day, coming from across the country, around the world and right here in the valley.

One of those teachers is 2014 Durango High School graduate Ammir Aziz, who credits a high school teacher for turning his life around.

"It's a big full circle moment," Aziz told Channel 13 on Thursday. "When I was a sophomore in high school, I was homeless. She showed me all these resources I didn't know schools actually had, so she took the time to actually explain, 'Hey I care for you, we're going to make it happen.'"

After going on to play football at UNLV, Aziz never thought he'd be a teacher, but here he is getting ready to start his first year teaching and coaching at his alma mater.

"Three of my old teachers are still there," Aziz said with a big smile. "Finding a way to make me successful, helps me correlate to help other kids find a way."

Stories like Aziz's were everywhere Thursday, including longtime CCSD mom and former support professional Sabine Lamay, who became a teacher thanks to an expedited licensing program from the district.

"Having been through this and seeing it myself, this makes so much of a difference," Lamay said. "The important part is I'm a part of it—now I get to be a part of the solution. So, I'm doing something about it, and not just watching it happen, and that feels really good."

The district credits this impressive class of new teachers to its targeted recruiting efforts, including better salaries, benefits and professional development.

"These changes are enabling us to compete nationwide for top tier talent, and help make CCSD a true destination district," CCSD Chief Human Resources Officer RoAnn Triana told reporters at a Thursday press conference.

Now the district's challenge becomes keeping teachers here, and officials say they're already on the right track.

"The most recent data indicates that we have a 94.4% retention rate for all licensed educators," Triana said.

Channel 13 asked Aziz what it means to see so many fellow new teachers getting ready to tackle this school year, as a product of the district himself.

"You have educators that care," Aziz said. "Eight hundred is a pretty big number — let's hit a thousand next year!"

CCSD officials say they still have about 280 classroom vacancies they're hoping to fill, and it's not too late to apply.

If you or someone you know is interested in a classroom position with CCSD, you can find the application information on CCSD's website by clicking here.