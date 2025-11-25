LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The teenager accused of causing a crash that involved 11 other cars and killed two people returned to court Tuesday morning.

After hearing arguments from the State and the defense, the judge ultimately decided Jose Gutierrez would be held without bail on the 10 felony charges he faces.

Those charges include two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon, four counts of reckless driving causing substantial harm, two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, and two counts of battery with a deadly weapon.

You can watch the full bail hearing here:

Full proceedings: Judge orders no bail for driver in 12-car crash that left two people dead

Since Tuesday's crash, we've learned from a new police report that Gutierrez was speeding when he slammed into multiple cars stopped at a red light on Cheyenne at the intersection of Jones.

That crash ultimately killed 38-year-old Edward Garcia, the driver of a separate vehicle, and 20-year-old Adilene Duran-Rincon, who was Gutierrez's passenger. According the GoFundMe set up by her family for funeral expenses, she was also pregnant at the time of the crash.

Guiterrez will return to court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 9, at 9:30 a.m.