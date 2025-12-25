Kevin McCallister's grocery run would cost triple today compared to 1990

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's a scene that many of us remember: Kevin McCallister in "Home Alone," casually strolling through the grocery store with $20 in hand, buying everything he needs.

But more than 30 years later, how much would that same grocery run really cost?

I went to Mario's Westside Market to find out, going down the list to get everything Kevin McCallister bought from the grocery store back in 1990. He went in with $20 and came home with change. Let's see how I do now in 2025.

The first thing on his list was a gallon of milk. A half gallon cost Kevin around $1.34, but now in 2025, it costs $3.49.

KTNV

The next item on the list is orange juice. In 1990, it cost Kevin about $2. Looking at the price of orange juice now, it has more than doubled.

You can't forget the bread, a staple for Kevin's sandwiches. He got Wonder Bread, and in 1990, it only cost him about 70 cents. Now it's almost $5.

KTNV

"It's crazy. I mean, for example, you could have got a can of cranberry sauce for probably 89 cents. Now it's $2.59," said Mario Berlanga, with Mario's Westside Market.

The most recent Consumer Price Index report shows over the last 12 months, prices have increased 2.7%.

I couldn't find Kraft mac and cheese like Kevin had on his grocery run in 1990, which only cost him $1. But I did find Stouffer's. Be ready to dish out $6.59.

KTNV

He also got a roasted turkey TV dinner that only rang up to $1.50. Check out that price tag now.

He also needed some household items like laundry detergent. He got Tide, which only cost him about $5. This is the smallest size I could find, and it's still $2 more.

Dryer sheets, once $2, now cost $8.49, and that's on sale.

Another item on Kevin's list was Saran wrap, which cost him about $1.50. Now it's $4.29.

And a four-pack of toilet paper wasn't that bad, kind of surprising at $2.99.

KTNV

The only thing I couldn't find was toy soldiers. But a quick Google search says a bag of 25 would cost around $20.

When I asked shoppers how much they thought all of that would cost today, responses varied.

"I think we spent about $43.62," one shopper said.

"It's probably $50," said another.

KTNV

"I'd say about a good 80. Look at the economy we're living in," another shopper said.

In total, Kevin's grocery haul in 1990 cost him $19.83. Today that same list costs more than $50.

So as shoppers wade through the price increases, it kind of makes you think: How would Kevin McCallister handle his shopping spree today?