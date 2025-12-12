Veterans find new mission in valley classrooms through Patriots to Education program

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 20-year Navy veteran has traded his military uniform for a teacher's classroom at Spring Valley High School, thanks to a program designed to help service members transition into education careers.

Zachary Connell knew exactly what he wanted to do with the skills he learned during his two decades as a naval weapons technician and five deployments. After retiring in 2022, he received a phone call in 2024 that would change his career path entirely.

"I wanted to do this," Connell said.

He's now a military science teacher at Spring Valley High School, but his path to the classroom wasn't just luck.

"There was no openings and so then finally there was an opening here at this school, which is the high school I wanted to come to originally, and it just worked out so I got lucky," Connell said.

Luck wasn't the only thing on his side. Connell said he wouldn't have ended up in his dream job without help from Patriots to Education, an organization aimed at helping service members and their families find positions within school districts.

"Patriots to education and we're really like troops to teachers 2.0," said George Ann Rice, the chief operating officer of Patriots to Education.

The organization has been around for 10 years and operates in six different states, including Nevada. As of last year, they've helped about 1,000 people with military affiliation find positions with school districts.

"They bring a commitment to the community. They're people who understand security. There are people who understand discipline. There are people who want the best for the people that they work with. They're just outstanding candidates all the way around," Rice said.

Patriots to Education recruits year-round at events and businesses to find not only veterans, but reservists, National Guard members, people thinking about leaving the service and even military spouses.

"There's a place for you in public education in all the different areas, so we want to catch them early. 70% are not quite sure what they want to do," Rice said.

A big deciding factor for many is that you don't need a degree to get started.

"Most states have alternative route where they can take the education components. They do not have to go back and get a 4 year education degree. They just need those classes that give them the methods and the strategies and how to work with kids and all of that, so they can do that. Some programs last a year, year and a half, so they can do that," Rice said.

This was welcome news for Connell, who doesn't currently have a degree but has five years to obtain one to maintain his position.

"I would have never got into education had it not been for this program, and I have a passion for teens. I have a passion for youth and mentoring and guiding them, and this is just a dream job for me," Connell said.

