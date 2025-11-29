Metro Pizza closes original Las Vegas location after 37 years of serving community

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A beloved Las Vegas pizzeria is saying goodbye to its first free-standing location after nearly four decades of serving the community.

Metro Pizza closed its original Tropicana Avenue location, marking the end of an era for one of Las Vegas' most recognizable pizza establishments. The restaurant, which opened 37 years ago, has been a cornerstone of the local dining scene.

"I grew up knowing this was here," said Melissa Hunt, who worked for Metro Pizza for 10 years. "I put pepperoni and sausage. But they do have a really good barbecue chicken one."

Hunt, who now lives in California, made a special trip to Las Vegas for one last slice at the original location.

"I drove up for it because I was like, 'oh my god, it's our last day.' I have to be there with them," Hunt said.

The closure brought together former employees who had become lifelong friends through their work at Metro Pizza. Hunt and her companions, all former Metro Pizza workers, gathered to reminisce about their time at the restaurant.

"You know, it's just such a, such a family thing to come and sit down and have pizza. The, the taste is so familiar, so it's like — on Saturday morning you want to — go to Metro," one of Hunt's friends said.

Metro Pizza co-founder John Arena emphasized that while this location is closing, the company's future remains bright. All three other Metro Pizza locations will continue operating, and every employee from the Tropicana location has been offered positions at other stores.

KTNV John Arena, co-founder of Metro Pizza

"They've all been offered jobs at other locations, including the new location, and they're excited about that because they like new stuff too," Arena said.

Arena explained that the company sold the building about a year ago as part of their search for a newer location to better serve Las Vegas' growing population. He said adapting to change is essential for business survival.

"People's dining habits change over time. Their needs change and if you want to survive, you have to meet those needs and kind of read the will of the guests," Arena said.

Despite the closure, the overwhelming community support has reinforced Arena's commitment to serving Las Vegas residents.

"It makes me feel an obligation. It makes me feel a responsibility because we're so much a part of people's lives, and we've always, my cousin and I have always recognized that and honored that," Arena said.

Metro Pizza's three remaining locations include:

1420 W Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson

6720 Sky Pointe Drive in Las Vegas

4001 S Decatur Boulevard in Las Vegas

KTNV Metro Pizza

The company plans to open a new southwest valley location across from IKEA in January, focusing their energy on expansion and serving their loyal customer base.

For Hunt and other longtime customers, the Metro Pizza family connection remains strong regardless of location changes.

"Once you're part of the family, you're always part of the family," Hunt said.