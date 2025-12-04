Witnesses testify in court hearing for suspect in child's road rage shooting death

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The man accused of killing 11-year-old Brandon Dominguez-Chavarria in a road rage shooting was back in court for a preliminary hearing on Thursday.

Tyler Johns, 22, is charged with murder after police say he fired into a car on the 215 beltway on Nov. 14. That shot killed Dominguez-Cavarria, who police say was being driven to school by his stepfather when the two drivers got into a heated exchange.

Body camera footage shows police arriving at the scene and taking Johns into custody:

Johns turned himself in to police at the scene, telling officers he fired the shot but didn't know a child was in the car, according to documents obtained by Channel 13. He is being held without bond on a charge of murder, as well as charges of shooting from an occupied vehicle and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

After hearing several hours of witness testimony, Judge Schifalacqua found enough evidence to move the case to the Eighth Judicial District Court. He is now scheduled to be arraigned in that court at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 11.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers, witnesses, and the child's stepfather were called to testify in the hearing, which lasted for several hours.

"I have this really wild allegation, and this is kind of a minor crash..."

Hear testimony from LVMPD Officer Luke Doty, who stopped when he came upon the scene of the crash:

“I looked at my wife, and I said, 'That was a gunshot.' And then I heard a crash.”

Hear the testimony of Doyle Miller, one of the witnesses to the crash:

“In that moment, I turned to look at him, and I see that he was already pointing a gun at me.”

Hear the testimony of Valente Ayala, the child's stepfather: